    ‘Grieve With Hope’: Fort Rucker Marks Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day [Image 3 of 6]

    ‘Grieve With Hope’: Fort Rucker Marks Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day

    FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2025

    Photo by Leslie Herlick 

    Aviation Center of Excellence

    2nd Lt. Olivia Brennan and Mason Lee perform a musical rendition of “I’ll Be Seeing You” as part of the evening’s program at the annual Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day Luminary Service Sept. 28 at Wings Chapel at Fort Rucker.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.28.2025 21:39
    Photo ID: 9344667
    VIRIN: 250928-D-HW608-4969
    Resolution: 4046x4000
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Grieve With Hope’: Fort Rucker Marks Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day [Image 6 of 6], by Leslie Herlick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ‘Grieve With Hope’: Fort Rucker Marks Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day

    Gold Star Families
    SOS
    IMCOM
    TRADOC

