Chris and Margaretta Moore speak to Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Michael Johnson, Fort Rucker Garrison Chaplain, at the social after the annual Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day Luminary Service Sept. 28 at Wings Chapel at Fort Rucker. Chris Moore's late wife, 1st Sgt. Brenda Moore was honored during the service.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2025 21:39
|Photo ID:
|9344669
|VIRIN:
|250928-D-HW608-1314
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.36 MB
|Location:
|FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ‘Grieve With Hope’: Fort Rucker Marks Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day [Image 6 of 6], by Leslie Herlick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
‘Grieve With Hope’: Fort Rucker Marks Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day
