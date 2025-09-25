‘Grieve With Hope’: Fort Rucker Marks Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chris and Margaretta Moore speak to Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Michael Johnson, Fort Rucker Garrison Chaplain, at the social after the annual Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day Luminary Service Sept. 28 at Wings Chapel at Fort Rucker. Chris Moore's late wife, 1st Sgt. Brenda Moore was honored during the service.