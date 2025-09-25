Listening to Career Opportunities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Veronica Wilkerson and Sgt. Damien Truesdale, Soldiers in the Georgia National Guard, speak with a job recruiter during a law enforcement career fair hosted by the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., Sept. 27, 2025. The multi-agency recruiting event was attended by more than 1,100 jobseekers. More than 120 registrants were National Guard members supporting the Make D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Austin Goss)