District of Columbia National Guard Recruiter visits with job seeker

U.S. Army Spc. Aisha Fofana, a recruiter with the District of Columbia National Guard, speaks to a member of the public about careers within the National Guard during a career fair event hosted by the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., Sept. 27, 2025. Over a dozen federal, state, and local agencies were represented at the career fair event that had 120 Soldiers supporting the Make D.C. Safe and Beautiful event in attendance. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Austin Goss)