U.S. Army National Guardsmen listen to an employee from the U.S. Secret Service during a career fair in Washington, D.C., Sept. 27, 2025. The recruiting event was hosted by the Metropolitan Police Department and had over 120 registrants attend from units supporting the Make D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Austin Goss)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2025 14:09
|Photo ID:
|9344358
|VIRIN:
|250927-Z-MF704-2036
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|18.01 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers listen to Secret Service's career opportunities [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Austin Goss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.