Soldiers listen to Secret Service's career opportunities

U.S. Army National Guardsmen listen to an employee from the U.S. Secret Service during a career fair in Washington, D.C., Sept. 27, 2025. The recruiting event was hosted by the Metropolitan Police Department and had over 120 registrants attend from units supporting the Make D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Austin Goss)