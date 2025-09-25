Soldiers seek out job opportunities at Career Fair

U.S. Army Pfc. Loany Bonilla and Spc. Charmaine Loarca, both from the Georgia National Guard, get insight from a recruiter representing the Lynchburg, Virginia police department about working as a first responder there during a career fair in Washington, D.C., Sept. 27, 2025. The event was hosted by the Metropolitan Police Department and had over 100 Soldiers from units supporting the Make D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in attendance. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Austin Goss)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2025 14:09
|Photo ID:
|9344362
|VIRIN:
|250927-Z-MF704-2062
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|27.29 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
