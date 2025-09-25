Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers seek out job opportunities at Career Fair [Image 5 of 5]

    Soldiers seek out job opportunities at Career Fair

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Austin Goss 

    129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Pfc. Loany Bonilla and Spc. Charmaine Loarca, both from the Georgia National Guard, get insight from a recruiter representing the Lynchburg, Virginia police department about working as a first responder there during a career fair in Washington, D.C., Sept. 27, 2025. The event was hosted by the Metropolitan Police Department and had over 100 Soldiers from units supporting the Make D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in attendance. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Austin Goss)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.28.2025 14:09
    Photo ID: 9344362
    VIRIN: 250927-Z-MF704-2062
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 27.29 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, Soldiers seek out job opportunities at Career Fair [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Austin Goss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    District of Columbia
    Career Fair
    JTF DC
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DC Safe and Beautiful

