Soldiers attending Washington, D.C. Career Fair

U.S. Army Pfc. Melanie Morgan and Spc. Sean Contee, Soldiers with the District of Columbia National Guard, listen to a National Park Service police officer talk about law enforcement career opportunities available within his department during a career fair event Sept. 27, 2025 in Washington, D.C. The multi-agency recruiting event was hosted by the Metropolitan Police Department Recruiting Unit and attended by more than 1,100 jobseekers. More than 120 registrants were National Guard members supporting the Make D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Austin Goss)