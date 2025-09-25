22nd MEU(SOC) | Lt. Gen. Anderson visits 22nd MEU(SOC) Marines in Puerto Rico

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Leonard Anderson IV, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve and U.S. Marine Corps Forces South, recognizes Cpl. Gabriela Celona, a flight line mechanic with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 263 (Reinforced), 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), for hard work and job performance in Puerto Rico, September 14, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kyle Baskin)