22nd MEU(SOC) | Lt. Gen. Anderson visits 22nd MEU(SOC) Marines in Puerto Rico

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Leonard Anderson IV, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve and U.S. Marine Corps Forces South, speaks with Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263 (Reinforced), 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), in Puerto Rico, September 14, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kyle Baskin)