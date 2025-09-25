22nd MEU(SOC) | Lt. Gen. Anderson visits 22nd MEU(SOC) Marines in Puerto Rico

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Derek Reimann, left, a MV-22B pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 263 (Reinforced), 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), speaks with Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Leonard Anderson IV, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Reserve and U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South, in Puerto Rico, September 13, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kyle Baskin)