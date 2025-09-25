22nd MEU(SOC) | Lt. Gen. Anderson visits 22nd MEU(SOC) Marines in Puerto Rico

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Sylvester Calafato, center, the Low Altitude Air Defense platoon sergeant, with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 263 (Reinforced), 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), discusses the capabilities of a Light Marine Air-Defense Integrated System with Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Leonard Anderson IV, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve and U.S. Marine Corps Forces South, in Puerto Rico, September 14, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kyle Baskin)