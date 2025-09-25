22nd MEU(SOC) | Lt. Gen. Anderson visits 22nd MEU(SOC) Marines in Puerto Rico

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263 (Reinforced), 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), prepare to meet with Lt. Gen. Leonard Anderson IV, Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Reserve and U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South, in Puerto Rico, September 14, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kyle Baskin)