    Lt. Gen. Anderson visits 22nd MEU(SOC) Marines in Puerto Rico [Image 2 of 10]

    Lt. Gen. Anderson visits 22nd MEU(SOC) Marines in Puerto Rico

    PUERTO RICO

    09.13.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kyle Baskin 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263 (Reinforced), 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), prepare to meet with Lt. Gen. Leonard Anderson IV, Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Reserve and U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South, in Puerto Rico, September 14, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kyle Baskin)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.27.2025 16:45
    Photo ID: 9343759
    VIRIN: 250914-M-QX760-1016
    Resolution: 7852x5237
    Size: 14.7 MB
    Location: PR
    This work, 22nd MEU(SOC) | Lt. Gen. Anderson visits 22nd MEU(SOC) Marines in Puerto Rico [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Kyle Baskin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

