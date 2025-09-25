205th TPASE change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Adam Stone, senior enlisted adviser to the commander of the 205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element, passes the 205th TPASE guidon to the guidon bearer, Spc. Gavin Hardy, during a change of command ceremony June 7, 2025 at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, TX. The change of command ceremony celebrates the transition of command of Lt. Col Astrid Ruiz-Fernandez to Lt. Col Brett Walker as the commander of the 205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Blake A. Essex)