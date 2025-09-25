205th TPASE change of command

Lt. Col Astrid Ruiz-Fernandez, exiting commander of the 205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element, passes the 205th TPASE guidon to Col. Krisha Andrews, commander of the 63rd Readiness Division, Mission Command Support Group, during a change of command ceremony June 7, 2025 at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, TX. The change of command ceremony celebrates the transition of command of Lt. Col Astrid Ruiz-Fernandez to Lt. Col Brett Walker as the commander of the 205th TPASE. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Blake A. Essex)
|06.07.2025
|09.26.2025 17:38
|9342899
|250607-A-YV022-6213
|6720x4480
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|1
|0
