205th TPASE change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col Astrid Ruiz-Fernandez, exiting commander of the 205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element, passes the 205th TPASE guidon to Col. Krisha Andrews, commander of the 63rd Readiness Division, Mission Command Support Group, during a change of command ceremony June 7, 2025 at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, TX. The change of command ceremony celebrates the transition of command of Lt. Col Astrid Ruiz-Fernandez to Lt. Col Brett Walker as the commander of the 205th TPASE. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Blake A. Essex)