    205th TPASE change of command [Image 2 of 9]

    205th TPASE change of command

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Blake Essex 

    205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Lt. Col Brett Walker, Col. Krisha Andrews and Lt. Col Astrid Ruiz-Fernandez(left to right) look over the formation during a change of command ceremony June 7, 2025 at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, TX. The change of command ceremony celebrates the transition of command of Lt. Col Ruiz-Fernandez to Lt. Col. Brett Walker as the commander of the 205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Blake A. Essex)

