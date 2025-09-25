205th TPASE change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col Brett Walker, Col. Krisha Andrews and Lt. Col Astrid Ruiz-Fernandez(left to right) look over the formation during a change of command ceremony June 7, 2025 at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, TX. The change of command ceremony celebrates the transition of command of Lt. Col Ruiz-Fernandez to Lt. Col. Brett Walker as the commander of the 205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Blake A. Essex)