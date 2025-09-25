205th TPASE change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Krisha Andrews, commander of the 63rd Readiness Division, Mission Command Support Group, passes the 205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element guidon to Lt. Col Brett Walker, incoming 205th TPASE commander, during a change of command ceremony June 7, 2025 at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, TX. The change of command ceremony celebrates the transition of command of Lt. Col Astrid Ruiz-Fernandez to Lt. Col Brett Walker as the commander of the 205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Blake A. Essex)