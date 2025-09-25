Members of the U.S. Coast Guard pose for a photo in front of the tail of a Connecticut Army National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter, Nantucket, Massachusetts, Sept. 8, 2025. The personnel depicted here are from Coast Guard District Northeast and, with the help of aviation assets from the Connecticut Army National Guard, removed a navigational buoy that became stranded on the shores of Nantucket. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 12:32
|Photo ID:
|9341981
|VIRIN:
|250908-Z-QC464-6008
|Resolution:
|6126x4084
|Size:
|11.69 MB
|Location:
|NANTUCKET, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Connecticut Army National Guard partners with Coast Guard to dislodge beached buoy [Image 26 of 26], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Connecticut Army National Guard partners with Coast Guard to dislodge beached buoy
No keywords found.