Connecticut Army National Guard partners with Coast Guard to dislodge beached buoy

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard pose for a photo in front of the tail of a Connecticut Army National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter, Nantucket, Massachusetts, Sept. 8, 2025. The personnel depicted here are from Coast Guard District Northeast and, with the help of aviation assets from the Connecticut Army National Guard, removed a navigational buoy that became stranded on the shores of Nantucket. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)