Connecticut Army National Guard partners with Coast Guard to dislodge beached buoy

A U.S. Coast Guard branch tape adorns the front of a pair of coveralls, Nantucket, Massachusetts, Sept. 8, 2025. The Coast Guard’s mission is to ensure our Nation's maritime safety, security and stewardship. This is accomplished through maintaining aids to navigation, providing security to ports, waterways and our coastlines, conducting maritime law enforcement, performing search and rescue operations and by augmenting and supporting other branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)