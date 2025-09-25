A U.S. Coast Guard branch tape adorns the front of a pair of coveralls, Nantucket, Massachusetts, Sept. 8, 2025. The Coast Guard’s mission is to ensure our Nation's maritime safety, security and stewardship. This is accomplished through maintaining aids to navigation, providing security to ports, waterways and our coastlines, conducting maritime law enforcement, performing search and rescue operations and by augmenting and supporting other branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 12:32
|Photo ID:
|9341979
|VIRIN:
|250908-Z-QC464-6006
|Resolution:
|5018x3345
|Size:
|7.72 MB
|Location:
|NANTUCKET, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Connecticut Army National Guard partners with Coast Guard to dislodge beached buoy [Image 26 of 26], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Connecticut Army National Guard partners with Coast Guard to dislodge beached buoy
No keywords found.