Connecticut Army National Guard partners with Coast Guard to dislodge beached buoy

A Connecticut Army National Guard CH-47F Chinook helicopter lifts off with a sling cable attached to a beached navigational buoy, Nantucket, Massachusetts, Sept. 8, 2025. The sling is attached to the aircraft’s center hook, which is capable of carrying a load that weighs up to 26,000 lb. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)