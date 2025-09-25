Connecticut Army National Guard partners with Coast Guard to dislodge beached buoy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Connecticut Army National Guard CH-47F Chinook helicopter lifts off with a sling-loaded navigational buoy, Nantucket, Massachusetts, Sept. 8, 2025. Once removed from the beach, the Chinook transported the buoy to a U.S. Coast Guard vessel which was waiting offshore. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)