Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Connecticut Army National Guard partners with Coast Guard to dislodge beached buoy [Image 24 of 26]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Connecticut Army National Guard partners with Coast Guard to dislodge beached buoy

    NANTUCKET, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello 

    130th Public Affairs Detachment

    A Connecticut Army National Guard CH-47F Chinook helicopter lifts off with a sling-loaded navigational buoy, Nantucket, Massachusetts, Sept. 8, 2025. Once removed from the beach, the Chinook transported the buoy to a U.S. Coast Guard vessel which was waiting offshore. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 12:32
    Photo ID: 9341978
    VIRIN: 250908-Z-QC464-4077
    Resolution: 6576x4384
    Size: 14.67 MB
    Location: NANTUCKET, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connecticut Army National Guard partners with Coast Guard to dislodge beached buoy [Image 26 of 26], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Connecticut Army National Guard partners with Coast Guard to dislodge beached buoy
    Connecticut Army National Guard partners with Coast Guard to dislodge beached buoy
    Connecticut Army National Guard partners with Coast Guard to dislodge beached buoy
    Connecticut Army National Guard partners with Coast Guard to dislodge beached buoy
    Connecticut Army National Guard partners with Coast Guard to dislodge beached buoy
    Connecticut Army National Guard partners with Coast Guard to dislodge beached buoy
    Connecticut Army National Guard partners with Coast Guard to dislodge beached buoy
    Connecticut Army National Guard partners with Coast Guard to dislodge beached buoy
    Connecticut Army National Guard partners with Coast Guard to dislodge beached buoy
    Connecticut Army National Guard partners with Coast Guard to dislodge beached buoy
    Connecticut Army National Guard partners with Coast Guard to dislodge beached buoy
    Connecticut Army National Guard partners with Coast Guard to dislodge beached buoy
    Connecticut Army National Guard partners with Coast Guard to dislodge beached buoy
    Connecticut Army National Guard partners with Coast Guard to dislodge beached buoy
    Connecticut Army National Guard partners with Coast Guard to dislodge beached buoy
    Connecticut Army National Guard partners with Coast Guard to dislodge beached buoy
    Connecticut Army National Guard partners with Coast Guard to dislodge beached buoy
    Connecticut Army National Guard partners with Coast Guard to dislodge beached buoy
    Connecticut Army National Guard partners with Coast Guard to dislodge beached buoy
    Connecticut Army National Guard partners with Coast Guard to dislodge beached buoy
    Connecticut Army National Guard partners with Coast Guard to dislodge beached buoy
    Connecticut Army National Guard partners with Coast Guard to dislodge beached buoy
    Connecticut Army National Guard partners with Coast Guard to dislodge beached buoy
    Connecticut Army National Guard partners with Coast Guard to dislodge beached buoy
    Connecticut Army National Guard partners with Coast Guard to dislodge beached buoy
    Connecticut Army National Guard partners with Coast Guard to dislodge beached buoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Connecticut Army National Guard partners with Coast Guard to dislodge beached buoy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Connecticut National Guard
    Connecticut Army National Guard
    CTARNG
    CT National Guard
    U.S. Coast Guard
    USCG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download