Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (Sept. 17, 2025) - U.S. Navy Cmdr. James Angerman, commanding officer, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, and MCB-11 veteran Lawrence Lefebvre pose for a photo during an MCB-11 veteran's reunion in Pensacola, Fla., Sept. 17, 2025. NMCB-11, assigned to Naval Construction Group TWO, is homeported in Gulfport, Miss. as part of the Naval Construction Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James S. Hong)