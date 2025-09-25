Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCB 11 Veteran's Reunion

    MCB 11 Veteran's Reunion

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class James Hong 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    PENSACOLA, Fla. (Sept. 17, 2025) - U.S. Navy Cmdr. James Angerman, commanding officer, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, accepts an MCB-11 history book from MCB-11 veteran Bruce Geibel during an MCB-11 veteran's reunion in Pensacola, Fla., Sept. 17, 2025. NMCB-11, assigned to Naval Construction Group TWO, is homeported in Gulfport, Miss. as part of the Naval Construction Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James S. Hong)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
