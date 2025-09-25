PENSACOLA, Fla. (Sept. 17, 2025) - MCB-11 veteran Dick Turnwall talks to U.S. Navy Cmdr. James Angerman, commanding officer, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, during an MCB-11 veteran's reunion in Pensacola, Fla., Sept. 17, 2025. NMCB-11, assigned to Naval Construction Group TWO, is homeported in Gulfport, Miss. as part of the Naval Construction Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James S. Hong)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 15:24
|Photo ID:
|9339959
|VIRIN:
|250917-N-VF045-1102
|Resolution:
|7204x4803
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCB 11 Veteran's Reunion [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PAST AND PRESENT “LUCKY ELEVEN” SEABEES UNITE
No keywords found.