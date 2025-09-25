MCB 11 Veteran's Reunion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (Sept. 17, 2025) - U.S. Navy Steelworker 2nd Class Sean Jones, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, eats alongside MCB-11 veterans and their spouses during a veteran's reunion in Pensacola, Fla., Sept. 17, 2025. NMCB-11, assigned to Naval Construction Group TWO, is homeported in Gulfport, Miss. as part of the Naval Construction Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James S. Hong)