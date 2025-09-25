MCB 11 Veteran's Reunion

PENSACOLA, Fla. (Sept. 17, 2025) - U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, introduce themselves to MCB-11 veteran Arthur Escalante during a veteran's reunion in Pensacola, Fla., Sept. 17, 2025. NMCB-11, assigned to Naval Construction Group TWO, is homeported in Gulfport, Miss. as part of the Naval Construction Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James S. Hong)
PAST AND PRESENT “LUCKY ELEVEN” SEABEES UNITE
