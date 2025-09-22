Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA director outlines transformation vision for Columbus workforce [Image 5 of 5]

    DLA director outlines transformation vision for Columbus workforce

    COLUMBUS, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Kristin Molinaro 

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    (From left) Defense Logistics Agency Director Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, DLA Land and Maritime Deputy Commander Kenneth Watson, DLA Maritime Customer Operations Weapon System Support Manager Gina Lee Lewis, DLA Land and Maritime Commander Navy Rear Adm Julie Treanor and then DLA Senior Enlisted Leader Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Alvin Dyer pose for a photo during a town hall Sept. 12 at the Operations Center Auditorium on Defense Supply Center Columbus. Lewis was recognized by Simerly with a Director’s Coin for her critical support of the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine. (Photo by Kristin Molinaro/DLA)

