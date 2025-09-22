DLA director outlines transformation vision for Columbus workforce

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(From left) Defense Logistics Agency Director Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, DLA Land and Maritime Deputy Commander Kenneth Watson, DLA Maritime Customer Operations Weapon System Support Manager Gina Lee Lewis, DLA Land and Maritime Commander Navy Rear Adm Julie Treanor and then DLA Senior Enlisted Leader Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Alvin Dyer pose for a photo during a town hall Sept. 12 at the Operations Center Auditorium on Defense Supply Center Columbus. Lewis was recognized by Simerly with a Director’s Coin for her critical support of the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine. (Photo by Kristin Molinaro/DLA)