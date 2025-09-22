DLA director outlines transformation vision for Columbus workforce

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(From left) Defense Logistics Agency Director Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly gives a director’s coin to Mary Shearer, deputy director, Procurement Process Support; DLA Land and Maritime Deputy Commander Kenneth Watson shakes hands with Jonathan Metz, supervisory supply systems analyst, Business Process Support; DLA Land and Maritime Commander Navy Rear Adm Julie Treanor shakes hands with Erin Roesky, supervisory supply systems analyst, Business Process Support. In the background is then DLA Senior Enlisted Leader Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Alvin Dyer. Shearer, Metz and Roesky were recognized during a town hall Sept. 12 at the Operations Center Auditorium on Defense Supply Center Columbus for their support to the warfighter as Crisis Action Team members during the Elite Constellation Exercise. (Photo by Kristin Molinaro/DLA)