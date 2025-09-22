Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA director outlines transformation vision for Columbus workforce [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DLA director outlines transformation vision for Columbus workforce

    COLUMBUS, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Stefanie Hauck  

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    Defense Logistics Agency Director Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly speaks to DLA Land and Maritime employees during a town hall Sept. 12 at the Operations Center Auditorium on Defense Supply Center Columbus. (Photo by Kristin Molinaro/DLA)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 09:04
    Photo ID: 9338830
    VIRIN: 250912-D-PB358-2791
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 462.43 KB
    Location: COLUMBUS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA director outlines transformation vision for Columbus workforce [Image 5 of 5], by Stefanie Hauck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DLA director outlines transformation vision for Columbus workforce
    DLA director outlines transformation vision for Columbus workforce
    DLA director outlines transformation vision for Columbus workforce
    DLA director outlines transformation vision for Columbus workforce
    DLA director outlines transformation vision for Columbus workforce

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DLA director outlines transformation vision for Columbus workforce

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLA
    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime
    Defense Supply Center Columbus
    DSCC
    Warfighter Readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download