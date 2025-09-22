DLA director outlines transformation vision for Columbus workforce

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(Seated from left) Defense Logistics Agency Director Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, then DLA Senior Enlisted Leader Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Alvin Dyer, DLA Land and Maritime Commander Navy Rear Adm Julie Treanor, and DLA Land and Maritime Deputy Commander Kenneth Watson listen to a question from an employee during a town hall Sept. 12 at the Operations Center Auditorium on Defense Supply Center Columbus. (Standing at the podium is the event’s Mistress of Ceremonies Caroline Watson who works as a division chief in Maritime Supplier Operations. (Photo by Kristin Molinaro/DLA)