DLA director outlines transformation vision for Columbus workforce

(Pictured clockwise) Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Chief of Staff Air Force Col. Lee Akers, DLA Land and Maritime Deputy Commander Kenneth Watson, then DLA Senior Enlisted Leader Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Alvin Dyer, DLA Director Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly and DLA Land and Maritime Commander Navy Rear Adm Julie Treanor participate in the Agency’s Annual Operating Plan review session Sept. 12 at the Operations Center on Defense Supply Center Columbus. (Photo by Kristin Molinaro/DLA)