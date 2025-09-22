386th AEW Joint Mass Casualty Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Trevor Brown, 1st Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment combat medic, drives a military transport vehicle during an emergency response exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 8, 2025. Brown transported simulated patients as part of a joint training scenario with the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, ensuring proper care and response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)