Medics from the 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron treat a simulated patient during a mass casualty exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 8, 2025. The training scenario simulated a large-scale emergency, allowing personnel to practice initial response procedures and coordination with Coalition partners.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)
|08.08.2025
|09.23.2025 07:37
|9333317
|250808-F-MC101-1429
|4240x2832
|7.92 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|3
|0
386th AEW Joint Mass Casualty Exercise
