Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    386th AEW Joint Mass Casualty Exercise [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    386th AEW Joint Mass Casualty Exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Medics from the 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron treat a simulated patient during a mass casualty exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 8, 2025. The training scenario simulated a large-scale emergency, allowing personnel to practice initial response procedures and coordination with Coalition partners.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 07:37
    Photo ID: 9333317
    VIRIN: 250808-F-MC101-1429
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 7.92 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th AEW Joint Mass Casualty Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    386th AEW Joint Mass Casualty Exercise
    386th AEW Joint Mass Casualty Exercise
    386th AEW Joint Mass Casualty Exercise
    386th AEW Joint Mass Casualty Exercise
    386th AEW Joint Mass Casualty Exercise
    386th AEW Joint Mass Casualty Exercise
    386th AEW Joint Mass Casualty Exercise
    386th AEW Joint Mass Casualty Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    386th AEW Joint Mass Casualty Exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    Medical
    Medical Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download