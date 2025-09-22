386th AEW Joint Mass Casualty Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Canadian Armed Forces medics seek shelter in a bunker during a mass casualty exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 8, 2025. The training scenario simulated a large-scale emergency, beginning with a simulated ground attack, allowing personnel to practice initial response procedures and coordination with 386th Air Expeditionary Wing first responders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)