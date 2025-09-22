386th AEW Joint Mass Casualty Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jesse Omelczuk, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Defender, simulates a patient under care during a mass casualty exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 8, 2025. Omelczuk participated in a joint training scenario in coordination with the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing and Canadian Armed Forces to practice emergency response procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)