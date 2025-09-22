U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jesse Omelczuk, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Defender, simulates a patient under care during a mass casualty exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 8, 2025. Omelczuk participated in a joint training scenario in coordination with the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing and Canadian Armed Forces to practice emergency response procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)
386th AEW Joint Mass Casualty Exercise
