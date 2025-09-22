386th AEW Joint Mass Casualty Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Trevor Brown, 1st Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment combat medic, loads a simulated patient into a military transport vehicle during a mass casualty exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 8, 2025. Brown assisted with patient transport and ensured proper care during a joint training scenario with the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)