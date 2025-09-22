Yokota holds 24-hour run to honor POW/MIA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, gives a speech during the POW/MIA Memorial Relay closing ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 19, 2025. National POW/MIA Recognition Day honors those who have endured captivity as prisoners of war and to remember the more than 81,000 service members who remain missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kayla Karelas)