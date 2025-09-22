Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota holds 24-hour run to honor POW/MIA [Image 4 of 9]

    Yokota holds 24-hour run to honor POW/MIA

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Airman Kayla Karelas 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Samantha White, left, 374th Airlift Wing public affairs specialist, and Tomoko Kobayashi, 374 AW public affairs administrator, hold the U.S. and POW/MIA flags during the POW/MIA Memorial Relay at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2025. The POW/MIA flag was carried throughout the 24-hour run to honor those who were prisoners of war and the more than 81,000 service members who are still missing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kayla Karelas)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 21:41
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    This work, Yokota holds 24-hour run to honor POW/MIA [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Kayla Karelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    374th Airlift Wing
    Yokota
    Remembrance
    Honor
    MIA
    POW

