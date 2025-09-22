Yokota holds 24-hour run to honor POW/MIA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Ian Hudson, left, 21st Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, hands the POW/MIA flag to Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, during the POW/MIA Memorial Relay at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2025. The POW/MIA flag was carried throughout the 24-hour run to honor those who were prisoners of war and the more than 81,000 service members who are still missing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kayla Karelas)