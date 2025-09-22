Yokota holds 24-hour run to honor POW/MIA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants run around the track holding a POW/MIA flag during the POW/MIA Memorial Relay at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2025. The day honors those who endured captivity as prisoners of war and to remember the more than 81,000 service members who remain missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kayla Karelas)