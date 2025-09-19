44th Annual John Basilone Parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Marine Corps color guard from 8th & I Marine Barracks Washington carry the colors past the John Basilone statue in Raritan, New Jersey, Sept. 21, 2025. The parade honors GySgt John Basilone’s courage and devotion to Marines in battle, a legacy that underscores U.S. Marine Corps’ heritage and U.S. Special Operations Command’s commitment to its people. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Cutler Brice)