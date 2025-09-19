Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Frank Donovan, Vice Commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, and retired Maj. Gen. James E. Livingston, Medal of Honor recipient, observe the 44th annual John Basilone Parade from the reviewing stand in Raritan, New Jersey, Sept. 21, 2025. The parade honors GySgt John Basilone’s courage and devotion to Marines in battle, a legacy that underscores U.S. Marine Corps’ heritage and USSOCOM’s commitment to its people. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Cutler Brice)