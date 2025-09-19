Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    44th Annual John Basilone Parade [Image 7 of 7]

    44th Annual John Basilone Parade

    RARITAN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cutler Brice 

    U.S. Special Operations Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Frank Donovan, Vice Commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, and retired Maj. Gen. James E. Livingston, Medal of Honor recipient, observe the 44th annual John Basilone Parade from the reviewing stand in Raritan, New Jersey, Sept. 21, 2025. The parade honors GySgt John Basilone’s courage and devotion to Marines in battle, a legacy that underscores U.S. Marine Corps’ heritage and USSOCOM’s commitment to its people. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Cutler Brice)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2025
