44th Annual John Basilone Parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Frank Donovan, Vice Commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, and retired Chief Warrant Officer 4 Nick J. D’Andrea, parade organizer, lay a wreath at the John Basilone monument in Raritan, New Jersey, Sept. 21, 2025. The parade honors GySgt John Basilone’s courage and devotion to Marines in battle, a legacy that underscores U.S. Marine Corps’ heritage and USSOCOM’s commitment to its people. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Cutler Brice)