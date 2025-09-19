44th Annual John Basilone Parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Marines from 8th & I Marine Barracks Washington carry the colors past the parade reviewing stand in Raritan, New Jersey, Sept. 21, 2025. The parade honors GySgt John Basilone’s courage and devotion to Marines in battle, a legacy that underscores U.S. Marine Corps’ heritage and USSOCOM’s commitment to its people. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Cutler Brice)