44th Annual John Basilone Parade

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Frank Donovan, Vice Commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, renders a salute to the Marine Corps color guard during the John Basilone Parade in Raritan, New Jersey, Sept. 21, 2025. The parade honors GySgt John Basilone’s courage and devotion to Marines in battle, a legacy that underscores U.S. Marine Corps’ heritage and USSOCOM’s commitment to its people. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Cutler Brice)