Combat-Oberfest Showcases Skills and Readiness at Spangdahlem

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Eduardo Villarreal, left, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rafael Perez, 703rd Munitions Support Squadron custody forces members, provide simulated cover fire during the Combat-Oberfest challenge at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 19, 2025. Teams practiced fire and maneuver techniques to sharpen coordination and communication under stress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)