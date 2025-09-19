Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat-Oberfest Showcases Skills and Readiness at Spangdahlem [Image 6 of 6]

    Combat-Oberfest Showcases Skills and Readiness at Spangdahlem

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Eduardo Villarreal, left, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rafael Perez, 703rd Munitions Support Squadron custody forces members, provide simulated cover fire during the Combat-Oberfest challenge at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 19, 2025. Teams practiced fire and maneuver techniques to sharpen coordination and communication under stress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Military Training
    Lethality
    Tactical Exercise
    Security Forces
    Combat-Oberfest

