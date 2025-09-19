U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Eduardo Villarreal, left, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rafael Perez, 703rd Munitions Support Squadron custody forces members, provide simulated cover fire during the Combat-Oberfest challenge at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 19, 2025. Teams practiced fire and maneuver techniques to sharpen coordination and communication under stress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 09:33
|Photo ID:
|9330773
|VIRIN:
|250919-F-GY077-1029
|Resolution:
|5449x3625
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat-Oberfest Showcases Skills and Readiness at Spangdahlem [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.