Combat-Oberfest Showcases Skills and Readiness at Spangdahlem

U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Gustavo Perez, left, and Justin Moreno 703rd Munitions Support Squadron custody forces members, take cover behind a barrier during the Combat-Oberfest challenge at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 19, 2025. The scenario tested small-unit tactics under simulated combat conditions using smoke, simulated gunfire and tactical movement drills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)