U.S. Air Force defenders assigned to the 52nd Security Forces Squadron, complete a memory exercise during the Combat-Oberfest challenge at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 19, 2025. Before the challenge started, teams memorized items and information for a post-course quiz while also executing mission planning, chemical response, and weapons handling under simulated combat stress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 09:33
|Photo ID:
|9330767
|VIRIN:
|250919-F-GY077-1169
|Resolution:
|5481x3647
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat-Oberfest Showcases Skills and Readiness at Spangdahlem [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.