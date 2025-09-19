Combat-Oberfest Showcases Skills and Readiness at Spangdahlem

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force defenders assigned to the 52nd Security Forces Squadron, complete a memory exercise during the Combat-Oberfest challenge at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 19, 2025. Before the challenge started, teams memorized items and information for a post-course quiz while also executing mission planning, chemical response, and weapons handling under simulated combat stress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)