    Combat-Oberfest Showcases Skills and Readiness at Spangdahlem [Image 3 of 6]

    Combat-Oberfest Showcases Skills and Readiness at Spangdahlem

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Edwardo Zapata, 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron security forces member, pushes a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle during the Combat-Oberfest challenge at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 19, 2025. The exercise required participants to complete high-intensity tasks designed to simulate real-world security operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 09:33
    Photo ID: 9330759
    VIRIN: 250919-F-GY077-1100
    Resolution: 4771x3174
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat-Oberfest Showcases Skills and Readiness at Spangdahlem [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Readiness
    Military Training
    Lethality
    Tactical Exercise
    Security Forces
    Combat-Oberfest

