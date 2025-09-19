Combat-Oberfest Showcases Skills and Readiness at Spangdahlem

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Edwardo Zapata, 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron security forces member, pushes a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle during the Combat-Oberfest challenge at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 19, 2025. The exercise required participants to complete high-intensity tasks designed to simulate real-world security operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)