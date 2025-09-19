U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Edwardo Zapata, 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron security forces member, pushes a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle during the Combat-Oberfest challenge at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 19, 2025. The exercise required participants to complete high-intensity tasks designed to simulate real-world security operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 09:33
|Photo ID:
|9330759
|VIRIN:
|250919-F-GY077-1100
|Resolution:
|4771x3174
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat-Oberfest Showcases Skills and Readiness at Spangdahlem [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.