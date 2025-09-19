U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 702nd Munitions Support Squadron custody forces flight, look for hidden threats during the observation phase of the Combat-Oberfest challenge at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 19, 2025. This phase tested the team's ability to evaluate terrain, enemy positions and potential hazards before executing tactical maneuvers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2025 09:33
|Photo ID:
|9330761
|VIRIN:
|250919-F-GY077-1132
|Resolution:
|5183x3448
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat-Oberfest Showcases Skills and Readiness at Spangdahlem [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.