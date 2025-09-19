Combat-Oberfest Showcases Skills and Readiness at Spangdahlem

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 702nd Munitions Support Squadron custody forces flight, look for hidden threats during the observation phase of the Combat-Oberfest challenge at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 19, 2025. This phase tested the team's ability to evaluate terrain, enemy positions and potential hazards before executing tactical maneuvers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Albert Morel)