    RD25 | MWSS-171 repairs damaged airfield [Image 10 of 11]

    RD25 | MWSS-171 repairs damaged airfield

    JAPAN AIR SELF-DEFENSE FORCE KENEBETSU AIR BASE, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    09.14.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cecilia Campbell 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Josafat Q. Lopez-Santillano, an expeditionary airfield systems technician with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, attaches a guideline to an antenna during an airfield damage repair exercise in support of exercise Resolute Dragon 25 at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Kenebetsu Air Base, Hokkaido, Japan, Sept. 14, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and JASDF personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. Lopez-Santillano is a native of Washington. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cecilia Campbell)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.22.2025 01:12
    Photo ID: 9330144
    VIRIN: 250914-M-PK775-2316
    Resolution: 7235x4826
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: JAPAN AIR SELF-DEFENSE FORCE KENEBETSU AIR BASE, HOKKAIDO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, RD25 | MWSS-171 repairs damaged airfield [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Cecilia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    airstrip
    MAG12
    MWSS-171
    ResoluteDragon25
    RD25
    repaired airfield

