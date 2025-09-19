RD25 | MWSS-171 repairs damaged airfield

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Josafat Q. Lopez-Santillano, an expeditionary airfield systems technician with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, attaches a guideline to an antenna during an airfield damage repair exercise in support of exercise Resolute Dragon 25 at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Kenebetsu Air Base, Hokkaido, Japan, Sept. 14, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and JASDF personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. Lopez-Santillano is a native of Washington. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cecilia Campbell)
09.14.2025
09.22.2025
|9330144
|250914-M-PK775-2316
|7235x4826
|2.13 MB
JAPAN AIR SELF-DEFENSE FORCE KENEBETSU AIR BASE, HOKKAIDO, JP
|1
|0
